Biden approval rating at lowest point in Reuters/Ipsos polling

President Biden’s approval rating fell to 36 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, marking its lowest point to date in that particular poll.

The poll found Biden’s approval rating fell 6 percentage points from a week earlier, and it dropped from 76 percent to 72 percent among Democrats in that same span.

The low point for Biden in the Reuters poll came less than a week after he hit a new low in the Associated Press poll, which found the president’s approval rating sat at 39 percent.

Both polls reflect a consistent trend of Biden’s approval rating mired in the high-30 percent or low-40 percent range in recent months. The president has been hampered by rising costs, which have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Voters have consistently given Biden poor marks on his handling of the economy, which aides argue is strong despite persistent concerns about inflation. When confronted with bad polls, the White House has insisted its agenda benefits the American people and that officials must do a better job communicating that.

Biden returned Tuesday from a five-day trip to Asia to tout alliances in the region. But he came back to a country in mourning after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an elementary school in Texas, including 19 children.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online from May 23-24 among 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.