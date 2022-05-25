Trump says he will still speak at NRA conference in Texas after school shooting

Former President Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will still be speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) conference this weekend after a shooting on Tuesday that took place less than 300 miles away from the site of the event left 19 children and two adults dead.

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partnership,” Trump said in a post made on his social media platform Truth Social.

“That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation – we are all in this together!”

Beginning on Friday, the NRA is set to hold a slew of meetings and events in Houston, less than 300 miles from Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school.

Trump is among the listed speakers for a Friday NRA Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who is also listed, confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that she will be speaking at the event.

Other lawmakers who were named as speakers for the forum, however, will not be attending. A spokesperson for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told The Hill that “prior to the tragedy in Uvalde we had already informed the NRA he would not be able to speak due to an unexpected change in his schedule.” A spokesperson for Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) similarly told Politico that the lawmaker had notified the NRA of a schedule conflict before the shooting.

The shooting comes roughly six months ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 28 people dead and two others injured in Connecticut.

And it comes less than two weeks since a separate gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others, most of whom were Black, at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store.