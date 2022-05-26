trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to visit Uvalde on Sunday in wake of school shooting

by Brett Samuels - 05/26/22 4:02 PM ET
President Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press
President Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

President Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with community members and families in the aftermath of a school shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

Biden will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the White House said. The two will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.” Both the president and first lady had previously indicated they would travel to Uvalde to mourn the shooting.

“The president and fist lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday at a briefing with reporters.

In the days since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, the president has expressed outrage over inaction on gun laws by Congress and frustration over the cycle of gun violence in the country. The Uvalde massacre came less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 people inside a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Texas massacre marked the deadliest school shooting since a 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which left 26 people dead, including 20 children. 

Much of the scrutiny in Uvalde is centering on the actions of law enforcement on the scene. Authorities originally said an officer engaged the shooter as he approached the school, but on Thursday police clarified nobody confronted the gunman before he entered the building.

Tags Biden Jill Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate Republicans block domestic ...
  2. Police under spotlight over speed of ...
  3. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  4. McConnell taps Cornyn to negotiate ...
  5. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  6. German chancellor says world at ...
  7. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  8. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
  9. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  10. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  11. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  12. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  13. CDC: Nine monkeypox cases confirmed ...
  14. Appeals court rules Trump must ...
  15. Democratic discontent brews with ...
  16. 88 percent in new poll support ...
  17. Supreme Court rejects red ...
  18. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
Load more

Video

See all Video