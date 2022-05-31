Kellyanne Conway responds to Trump’s criticism, calls him a ‘great girl boss’

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism from former President Trump following the publication of her book earlier this month, saying in an interview on Tuesday that he was a “great girl boss.”

Conway published a memoir earlier this month, called “Here’s the Deal,” in which she said that she “may have been the first person Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time” regarding his 2020 presidential election loss.

Trump disputed the memoir’s contents, issuing a statement on Truth Social, his new social media website, that she “never told me that she thought we lost the election.”

“If she had, I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband,” he added.

The former president has vigorously disputed that he lost the last presidential election, baselessly claiming that the fraud had been committed.

During an interview on “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday, Conway was asked to respond to Trump’s remarks.

“So that excerpt in the book really speaks to the president coming up short before the Dec. 14 certification by the electors, and I had talked to the president several — many times between Election Day and Dec. 14 and saying, ‘You have every right to do what Al Gore did, what others have done, which is if you are going to go find evidence of malfeasance, shenanigans, theft … you have every right to do that with your legal team and present it,’” she said.

“And we all know what happened. They tried. They presented it. The election was certified for Biden-Harris, but other people had another idea, to blow past Dec. 14 and look at Jan. 6 as another alternative way.”

Conway avoided criticizing Trump in her response, calling him “protective” and a “great girl boss.”

The former Trump official, however, was pressed again on Trump’s disputing her characterization of the events following the 2020 election.

“I told him that they did not … with Dec. 14 coming up, it didn’t look like they had produced the evidence needed to stop the certification of the election which had happened,” she said.