White House to pay interns for first time

The White House will pay its interns when its internship program is relaunched in the fall, calling the development a “significant milestone” to provide opportunities to low-income students and increase diversity.

“Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House’s internship program will relaunch in the fall after going on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interns will be required to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status under White House policy.

Interns will be paid through a provision in a government funding bill President Biden signed into law earlier this year.

They will work in the office of the president and the office of the vice president, “ supporting the work of the White House and furthering the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly talked about making equity a priority and increasing opportunities for low-income Americans and minorities.

Organizations across different industries have faced pressure to pay interns in recent years with advocacy groups and workers arguing unpaid internships disproportionately favor wealthy individuals who can afford to go without pay.