Biden administration announces fresh round of Russia sanctions

The White House on Thursday announced fresh sanctions on Russia in an effort to further punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and crackdown on attempts to evade existing penalties.

New sanctions by the Treasury Department will target prominent Russian government and business officials, including Sergei Roldugin and his family members. Roldugin is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and manages Putin’s offshore finances, the White House said.

Treasury will also target the CEO of Imperial Yachts, which provides services to Putin’s inner circle, and the head of United Aircraft Corporation, a state-owned company that supports the Russian defense industry.

“The United States and our allies and partners are committed to supporting Ukraine and ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our economic actions,” the White House said in a statement. “Today the United States took further action, several of which have also been targeted by partners and allies, to crack down on evasion and tighten our sanctions to enhance enforcement and increase pressure on Putin and his enablers.”

The State Department is also adding sanctions against multiple wealthy Russians close to Putin, including God Nisanov, Alexey Mordashov and his family members, and Maria Zakharova. Mordashov has ties to one of Russia’s top steel producers, while Zakharova is a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry.

Finally, the Commerce Department is imposing further restrictions on the Russia’s ability to obtain technologies and other materials needed to support its invasion of Ukraine. Thursday’s actions add 71 parties located in Belarus and Russia to the Entity List, which cuts them off from obtaining products made using U.S. technology or software.

Thursday’s sanctions are the latest measures in a months-long campaign by the White House and its international partners to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

The Biden administration has cut off Russian energy imports, sanctioned Putin and dozens of his close allies, seized assets of wealthy Russians and targeted various aspects of the Russian economy in a bid to squeeze Moscow over its decision to invade Ukraine.

The administration has also authorized multiple rounds of security assistance for Ukraine to boost its military on the battlefield. Officials announced Tuesday it will send long-range rocket systems as part of a fresh $700 million weapons package.

Still, the war has dragged on with no clear end in sight.

“Americans will stay the course with the Ukrainian people because we understand that freedom is not free,” Biden wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times this week. “Vladimir Putin did not expect this degree of unity or the strength of our response. He was mistaken. If he expects that we will waver or fracture in the months to come, he is equally mistaken.”