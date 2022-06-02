Biden approval rating rises 6 points from record low: poll

President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has risen 6 percentage points this week, after recording his lowest approval rating in his presidency a week prior, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll.

The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 42 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. That number is up from a record low of a 36 percent approval rating from the public last week.

Fifty-two percent of respondents disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, according to the poll.

Biden’s approval rating within the Democratic Party rose, according to the survey. Seventy-eight percent of Democratic respondents said they approve of Biden’s job as president — a 6-point increase from last week.

Twelve percent of Republican respondents also approve of the job Biden has done as president.

The president has suffered from low approval ratings since last August following the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

As of late, Biden has struggled with large problems both foreign and domestic. Americans are feeling the pain at the pump and at the grocery story amid soaring inflation that has only been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. announced earlier this year that it would ban the import of Russian oil in addition to harsh economic sanctions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week, the president laid out a three-part plan to combat inflation which included acknowledgement that the Federal Reserve has “a primary responsibility to control inflation.”

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted in the United States and had a total of 1,005 respondents, which included 806 Democrat and Republican respondents. The margin of error in the poll was 4 percentage points.