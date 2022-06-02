trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden approval rating rises 6 points from record low: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/02/22 1:02 PM ET

President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has risen 6 percentage points this week, after recording his lowest approval rating in his presidency a week prior, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll

The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 42 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. That number is up from a record low of a 36 percent approval rating from the public last week. 

Fifty-two percent of respondents disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, according to the poll. 

Biden’s approval rating within the Democratic Party rose, according to the survey. Seventy-eight percent of Democratic respondents said they approve of Biden’s job as president — a 6-point increase from last week.

Twelve percent of Republican respondents also approve of the job Biden has done as president. 

The president has suffered from low approval ratings since last August following the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

As of late, Biden has struggled with large problems both foreign and domestic. Americans are feeling the pain at the pump and at the grocery story amid soaring inflation that has only been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. announced earlier this year that it would ban the import of Russian oil in addition to harsh economic sanctions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week, the president laid out a three-part plan to combat inflation which included acknowledgement that the Federal Reserve has “a primary responsibility to control inflation.”

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted in the United States and had a total of 1,005 respondents, which included 806 Democrat and Republican respondents. The margin of error in the poll was 4 percentage points.

Tags Approval ratings approval ratings Joe Biden midterm elections President Biden President Biden Reuters-Ipsos The Biden Administration

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  3. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  4. Nadler seeks to preempt GOP arguments ...
  5. Putin fires five more generals: report
  6. Florida Supreme Court’s decision ...
  7. Gohmert fires back at Democrats on ...
  8. Biden lays groundwork for risky ...
  9. Records show coordinated Arizona ...
  10. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  11. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  12. Bill Barr after Sussmann ...
  13. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  14. Uvalde students won’t return to ...
  15. Washington Post adds editor’s note ...
  16. Texas state senator says Abbott ...
  17. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  18. Kellyanne Conway responds to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video