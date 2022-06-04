Bidens temporarily evacuated from Delaware house after small aircraft flies into restricted airspace

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were temporarily evacuated while in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday after a small plane entered into restricted airspace, apparently by accident.

“A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,” a White House official said, according to Politico. “There was no threat to the President or his family.”

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Secret Service, said in a statement that the incident took place before 1 p.m. and the plane was escorted from the restricted area immediately.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance,” he said. “The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.”

Details about the identity of the pilot were not immediately clear.

After the plane entered the restricted airspace, the Bidens were taken to a nearby fire station, Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder said to NBC News.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.