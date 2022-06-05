These Trump family members have met with the Jan. 6 committee

Several Trump family members have met with the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, the panel announced that it would hold the first of a series of public hearings on Thursday evening.

While the committee has said that it has no plans to call upon the former president himself, Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have all met with the committee.

Here’s what we know about those meetings.

Donald Trump Jr.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. met with the committee virtually for a little more than three hours. During the voluntary meeting, Trump’s eldest son did not assert his Fifth Amendment privileges.

The meeting, which was described by sources familiar with the matter as “cordial” and “uneventful,” had been expected after sources provided information to ABC News in April, though unclear when the meeting would occur.

Trump’s eldest son was among many people texting with then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

In one text, Trump Jr. urged Meadows to get Trump to condemn the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol. In a second, he warned it would destroy Trump’s legacy if he did not do more to stop the riot.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s fiancée, joined the panel for at least one voluntary interview which reportedly turned into a heated disagreement.

In February, Guilfoyle accused the committee of allegedly “leaking” her appearance.

Her attorney Joseph Tacopina in a statement at the time accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and others of “hijacking the interview.”

In response, the panel said “Ms. Guilfoyle has information of interest to the Select Committee and has provided documents germane to our investigation.”

“The Select Committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members,” a panel spokesperson said in a statement.

“Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so, forcing the Select Committee to compel her testimony at an upcoming deposition.”

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed, and in April was seen entering the building that is home to the panel’s investigators reviewing the events of Jan. 6.

Guilfoyle spoke at the rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol.

Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter joined the committee in April for a voluntary interview.

“It’s still going on,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters at the time, roughly five hours after Trump’s scheduled virtual appearance before the panel.

“She’s answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she’s answering questions,” Thompson added of the former presidential adviser.

Thompson said she had neither tried to assert executive privilege or the fifth amendment during the questioning.

In January, the panel wrote to Ivanka Trump, marking the first official outreach to a member of the president’s family. In that letter, the panel issued a formal invitation for a meeting, falling short of actually subpoenaing her.

The committee noted that the then-president’s daughter spent significant time with him in the days around the Capitol riot, including witnessing a conversations between Trump and his then-Vice President Mike Pence the morning of Jan. 6.

“Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the committee wrote in its letter to Trump.

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and husband to Ivanka, also met with the committee voluntarily in late March.

“You know, what I’ll say is that, you know, we were able to ask for his impression about these third party accounts of the events that happened that day and around that day,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the House select committee investigating the attack, told MSNBC when asked about Kushner’s meeting.

“So he was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify, substantiate, provide his own, you know, take on this different reporting. So it was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him,” Luria added.

On the day of the attack at the Capitol, Kushner was traveling to Washington, D.C. from Saudi Arabia. He reportedly did not go to the White House after arriving in the city.

Trump’s son-in-law largely avoided working on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in his work at the White House.