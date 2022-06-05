Biden to make first late night appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

President Biden will make his first in-studio late night talk show appearance since taking office with a scheduled appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week.

“Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night,” Kimmel said in a tweet on Sunday. “No malarkey.”

Biden made multiple appearances on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” before his election.

Wednesday’s taping will take place in Los Angeles, where the president and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the Summit of the Americas, a weeklong event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The summit “will bring together governments from across our hemisphere to focus on pressing challenges, including economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the White House said in a statement announcing the president’s plans to visit the West coast.

Biden’s upcoming trip to Los Angeles comes as his approval ratings are up slightly from record lows.

A recent Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll showed the president’s approval ratings rose by 6 percentage points last week to 42 percent after reaching a record low of 36 percent approval the week prior.