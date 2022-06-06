Buttigieg tests positive for COVID
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road,” he tweeted.
The Transportation secretary has two infant children with his husband Chasten Buttigieg, with both children ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination due to their ages.
Buttigieg made a public appearance as recently as Sunday, when he spoke on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.
Buttigieg quarantined for 14 days in February 2021 after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.
His office said around the same time that he had been vaccinated, making his case a breakthrough infection.
The Department of Transportation told The Hill on Monday that Buttigieg had also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The department said he and President Biden have not been in close contact.
