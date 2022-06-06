trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Buttigieg tests positive for COVID

by Joseph Choi - 06/06/22 12:20 PM ET
AP-Evan Vucci

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road,” he tweeted.

The Transportation secretary has two infant children with his husband Chasten Buttigieg, with both children ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination due to their ages.

Buttigieg made a public appearance as recently as Sunday, when he spoke on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

Buttigieg quarantined for 14 days in February 2021 after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.

His office said around the same time that he had been vaccinated, making his case a breakthrough infection.

The Department of Transportation told The Hill on Monday that Buttigieg had also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The department said he and President Biden have not been in close contact. 

Tags Biden administration Breakthrough infection Chasten Buttigieg Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg white house

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Percentage of Americans who say Trump ...
  2. Raskin says Jan. 6 panel has found ...
  3. Here’s who qualifies for the $25B ...
  4. Georgetown lecturer resigns after ...
  5. Mexican president confirms Summit of ...
  6. Milo Yiannopoulos is an intern for ...
  7. Justices won’t hear appeal from ...
  8. Jan. 6 panel seeks to break through ...
  9. Five biggest issues to watch at ...
  10. Juan Williams: Democratic infighting ...
  11. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does ...
  12. Push for normalcy wins out in COVID ...
  13. Ocasio-Cortez in ...
  14. Where Trump’s long list of legal ...
  15. Subpoena wars: Washington is on a ...
  16. Manchin: ‘Makes sense’ to raise ...
  17. Thank the 1970s for today’s Supreme ...
  18. Fleet weak: Navy’s shipbuilding ...
Load more

Video

See all Video