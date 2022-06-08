Woodward planning audio book with Trump interviews

Renowned journalist Bob Woodward said in an interview on Wednesday that he intends to “put out an audio book” of never-before-heard interviews with former President Donald Trump.

“I’m going through, now, nine hours of Trump interviews I did that were not published. We’re going to put out an audio book, Simon and Schuster, of nine hours of Trump that we have never heard before,” Woodward said during the interview on MSNBC highlighted by Grabien.

“And you see who this man is, what he cares about, the self-focus, the absence of being concerned about the people out there,” he added, noting that the audio was from “while he was president in 2020.”

“All this, it is an amazing portrait of a man,” Woodward said.

The Watergate journalist’s remarks come just one day before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters hosts its first public hearing during a primetime slot on Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said that the panel has found evidence on Trump supporting “a lot more than incitement.”

“The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6,” Raskin said.

Several people in Trump’s inner circle – including family members Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – have already appeared before the committee.

The panel has previously said it has no plans to call upon the former president himself to testify.