Biden to address major labor conference next week

by Brett Samuels - 06/08/22 2:14 PM ET
President Biden next week will travel to Philadelphia to speak at a convention for the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the country.

Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday at the convention, which takes place every four years. It will be a high-profile event for Biden to emphasize his support for organized labor.

The AFL-CIO is made up of 57 different labor unions representing more than 12 million workers.

The White House has positioned itself as the most pro-union administration in history with the president’s comments and actions. Biden has spoken at various union events, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Chicago in May.

Biden has also met in person with organizers leading unionization efforts at major companies such as Amazon and Starbucks.

The president often calls on Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which has stalled in the Senate. It’s considered labor’s top legislative priority and would stiffen penalties for employers who violate workers’ rights and strengthen protections for employees against retaliation.

