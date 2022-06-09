trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden predicts ‘mini revolution’ in November if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

by Brad Dress - 06/09/22 12:53 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks with host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break during the taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles prior to attending the Summit of the Americas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden on Thursday predicted a “mini revolution” in November’s mid-term elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right.

During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired Thursday night, Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and motivate turnout in November’s elections.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Politico leaked a draft opinion in April showing the court’s conservative majority is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, igniting fears across the nation that the right to abortion will soon be eliminated in many GOP-led states.

Almost half of all 50 states are poised to ban or restrict abortion access in some way if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democrats tried and failed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law this spring after facing roadblocks in the evenly divided Senate.

On Thursday, Biden said he was looking at executive orders that he may pass if the precedent is overturned, but did not expand on what those would be.

The president also pushed for voters to turn out during the midterms so Congress could codify abortion rights into law.

“You gotta vote to let people know exactly what the devil you think,” Biden told Kimmel.

Tags Biden Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Joe Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  2. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  3. These four Democrats voted against ...
  4. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  5. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  6. House passes sweeping gun package in ...
  7. Progressives see signs of hope fade ...
  8. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  9. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  10. Here are the states with monkeypox ...
  11. Judge orders Trump attorney to turn ...
  12. Judge’s murder, Kavanaugh ...
  13. Biden predicts ‘mini ...
  14. Why Biden sees fights with ...
  15. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  16. House GOP mounts media battle in ...
  17. Press: The jury and I both got it ...
  18. McConnell puts imprint on Senate gun ...
Load more

Video

See all Video