Pence to travel to see southern border, deliver speech in Arizona: report

Former Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to see the southern border and deliver a speech in Arizona on Monday, the Arizona Republic reported.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is expected to brief Pence in Sierra Vista, Ariz., at Cochise College on Monday morning, followed by a visit to a section of the border where the barrier wall ends, according to the news outlet.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will be visiting the border with Pence.

The Arizona Commerce Authority will be hosting a crowd of invited attendees in Phoenix, where Pence is expected to make a speech later that day, the Republic reported.

Pence’s travel to Arizona comes as he eyes a potential bid for the White House in 2024. Earlier this year, the former vice president released a 25-point policy agenda calling for the wall along the U.S. southern border to be completed, among a number of other measures.

It also follows the first June public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which included excerpts of recorded interviews from those in former President Trump’s orbit in addition to in-person testimony from a Capitol Police officer and documentarian who were present on the day of the attack.

The upcoming series of hearings held by the panel, previewed during Thursday’s prime-time meeting, appear set to pit Trump against Pence, who was targeted by Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 after he criticized the idea that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Hill has reached out to Ducey’s office, Pence, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Cochise County sheriff’s office for comment.