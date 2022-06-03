trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Data puts Turkey’s annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high

by The Associated Press - 06/03/22 4:14 AM ET
FILE – People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70% from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly 3% from April, the institute reported.

While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey’s problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies.

The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation – a position that contradicts established economic thinking – and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14% before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6%, according to the statistical institute’s data.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  2. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  3. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  4. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  5. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  6. GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup
  7. Putin fires five more generals: report
  8. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  9. Biden compounds his baby formula ...
  10. 100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel announces prime-time ...
  12. Alito’s draft opinion insults ...
  13. Progressives slam HHS decision to ...
  14. White House says kids under 5 could ...
  15. Midwest food distributor issues ...
  16. Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot ...
  17. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  18. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
Load more

Video

See all Video