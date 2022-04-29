trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe

by TheHill.com - 04/29/22 11:35 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The bank confirmed Friday that its offices had been raided.

“This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank,” it said in a statement. “Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

German media reported that prosecutors are investigating whether the country’s biggest bank failed to alert authorities quickly enough about suspicious transactions by one of its customers.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Biden eyes long-awaited student debt ...
  2. Manchin’s moves leave Democrats ...
  3. Greene spars with CNN’s Acosta on ...
  4. Cawthorn hit with new ethics ...
  5. Greene offers bill to abolish Section ...
  6. Elon Musk’s Twitter ‘free ...
  7. Barr: GOP has ‘big ...
  8. The latest on Johnny Depp vs. Amber ...
  9. New texts highlight Hannity’s close ...
  10. Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of ...
  11. How Florida’s own pledge to ...
  12. First ‘Jeopardy!’ Gen Z super ...
  13. ‘Ask me nicely’: Trump demanded ...
  14. Disney says Florida can’t dissolve ...
  15. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  16. Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq ...
  17. Is Trump asking Putin for favors ...
  18. Four Republicans, four Democrats vote ...
Load more

Video

See all Video