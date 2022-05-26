trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated

by The Associated Press - 05/26/22 10:00 AM ET
Black smoke billows from a biodiesel production plant in Calahorra, northern Spain, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Police in Spain say an explosion at a biodiesel plant has left two people dead and forced 250 children to be evacuated from the area. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — An explosion hit a biodiesel production plant in northern Spain on Thursday, killing two people and forcing the evacuation of 250 children who had been on a field trip nearby, police said Thursday.

Police video of the explosion showed flames engulfing the plant in the northern region of La Rioja, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky. The two people killed were both workers at the plant, said police.

Emergency workers scrambled to evacuate the area, including a nearby theme park.

“A few metres away from the plant was a field trip of 250 children who had to be transferred out of danger to another area,” police said in a statement.

None of the children were reportedly harmed. Officials are investigating the reason for the explosion.

The municipality of Calahorra, where the plant is located, said on Twitter it had cordoned off a one- kilometer perimeter around the plant as emergency officials work to keep the fire contained.

“In this moment the situation is under control,” Mayor Elisa Garrido wrote on Twitter. “The plant and the industrial area have been completely vacated.”

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  2. Pentagon says Russia racks up ...
  3. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  4. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  5. Senate Republicans block domestic ...
  6. Democrats aim for modest deal on ...
  7. Supreme Court rejects red ...
  8. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  9. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  10. Maloney leads Nadler in New York ...
  11. US infrastructure is nowhere near ...
  12. Students nationwide walk out of ...
  13. Appeals court rules Trump must ...
  14. Senate GOP signals an openness to ...
  15. Five things to know as NRA presses ...
  16. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  17. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  18. North Dakota governor spends against ...
Load more

Video

See all Video