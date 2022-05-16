trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

JetBlue goes hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines

by Associated Press - 05/16/22 6:39 AM ET
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport, Oct. 22, 2021. Spirit Airlines’ board still supports Frontier Airlines’ $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue’s competing $3.6 billion offer isn’t a superior proposal. Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue’s offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals. But on Monday, May 2, 2022 the company announced that it was determined that JetBlue’s offer “is not reasonably capable of being consummated.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines and asking Spirit shareholders to reject a proposed $2.9 billion acquisition by Frontier Airlines.

Spirit shareholders are scheduledto vote June 10 on the Frontier bid, which is favored by the Spirit board.

Spirit has cited uncertainty about regulatory approval of JetBlue’s $3.6 billion offer for the Florida budget carrier.

JetBlue said Monday that Frontier’s offer is high risk and low value.

JetBlue’s stock rose 2% before the market open, while shares of Spirit jumped more than 12%. Frontier’s shares climbed more than 3%.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Fauci and Birx at odds over angry ...
  2. Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead ...
  3. Jeff Bezos says Manchin saved Biden ...
  4. Fauci says he would not serve under ...
  5. Trial set to test special counsel ...
  6. Seven primary races to watch on ...
  7. Biden job approval hits another low ...
  8. Booster shot slowdown leaves older ...
  9. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  10. Pelosi says Stefanik tweet on baby ...
  11. Melania Trump says it’s ‘sad to ...
  12. Buttigieg points blame at Abbott for ...
  13. UK: Russia has likely lost one-third ...
  14. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  15. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  16. The Memo: Barnette roils Pennsylvania ...
  17. Buffalo shooting pushes ‘great ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video