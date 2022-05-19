trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Bono cheers papal program for “inclusivity,” educating girls

by The Associated Press - 05/19/22 3:29 PM ET
Bono Vox, Francis
Bono Vox, second from left, and Pope Francis attend with students from different countries the launch of the ‘Scholas Occurrentes’ (Latin for, schools of meeting) international educational movement at the pontifical Urbaniana University, in Rome, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — U2 frontman Bono hailed Pope Francis for promoting “inclusivity” on Thursday as he met with the pontiff in Rome alongside students attending an educational program launched by the pope.

Francis has promoted the Scholas Occurrentes (Schools of Meeting) program since he was archbishop in Buenos Aires and recently upgraded its status in the church to make it a private association of the faithful.

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, praised the pope for creating the program and its emphasis on the education of girls.

“Girls’ education was a superpower. It is a superpower in fighting extreme poverty,” Bono said.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  2. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  3. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  4. McConnell on ‘isolationist’ Rand ...
  5. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  6. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  7. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  8. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  9. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  10. The Memo: Trump faces critical ...
  11. Biden approval rating hits new low in ...
  12. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
  13. Herschel Walker says he wants total ...
  14. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  15. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
  16. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  17. House passes bills to address baby ...
  18. Rising: May 20, 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video