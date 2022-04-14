trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Brother charged in ‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s death

by TheHill.com - 04/14/22 3:51 PM ET

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The brother of rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole, known for the “We Ready” anthem used by Atlanta’s pro soccer team, has been charged in the musician’s fatal shooting, police said Thursday.

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25 and died at a hospital April 3, DeKalb County police said in a statement.

Eversole’s brother, Alexander Kraus, was charged with murder after being apprehended at a home near the gas station where they say the shooting occurred, DeKalb County police Lt. Shane Smith said in an email. It wasn’t known Thursday whether Kraus has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

Eversole was best known for his 2002 hit that was adopted by fans of the Atlanta United soccer club, which plays it before the start of every home game.

The team said in a statement Thursday that it was “heartbroken” about Eversole’s death.

“A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters,” the team said. “In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kickoff at Atlanta United matches.”

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats
  2. For Easter, Trump plays Judas
  3. McCarthy says Russia would not have ...
  4. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  5. Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ...
  6. Psaki pushes back against Fox ...
  7. Christie says Trump midterm ...
  8. GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ...
  9. Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ...
  10. Ukrainian foreign minister: Russia ...
  11. 'Saturday Night Live' offers Easter ...
  12. Ukrainian prime minister: More ...
  13. Austrian chancellor says Putin would ...
  14. Florida cites critical race theory ...
  15. Coons says millions of vaccine doses ...
  16. Zelensky: ‘We must prepare’ for ...
  17. Russia committed to compelling ...
  18. Suspect in South Carolina mall ...
Load more

Video

See all Video