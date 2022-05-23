trending:

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour in US, Europe

by The Associated Press - 05/23/22 9:05 PM ET
FILE – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert “The River Tour” at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is hitting the road again, and the band is coming with him.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.

Few details about cities the rockers will visit were announced, but it’ll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement.

The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops in Europe will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. The tour plans several shows in Britain, but exact cities weren’t announced.

No details on which U.S. cities the tour will travel to were announced, but North American dates will be split into two segments. The second leg of that tour will begin in August.

The group’s last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You.”

