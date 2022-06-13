trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

CBS News’ Richard Schlesinger of ’48 Hours’ is retiring

by The Associated Press - 06/13/22 10:18 AM ET
This 2010 image released by CBS News shows Richard Schlesinger who is retiring after nearly four decades at the network. He’s a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours” and also does stories for “CBS Sunday Morning.” (Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger, a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours,” is retiring after nearly four decades at the network.

The New York-based Schlesinger, who had also reported for the “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and occasionally anchored, joined the network in 1984 in its Miami bureau and moved north after three years.

The 67-year-old reporter and amateur pilot survived a cardiac arrest in 2021 while walking near his home in Connecticut.

“Richard Schlesinger is the epitome of a CBS News journalist,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “He’s a great writer. He’s a terrific interviewer. He knows how to tell a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  3. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  4. Trump’s inner circle testifies his ...
  5. Manchin on Senate gun deal: ‘No ...
  6. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  7. The CDC fails us, again
  8. Democrats could be on pace for a ...
  9. Five takeaways: Trump aides describe ...
  10. The Memo: How the Jan. 6 panel is ...
  11. Pride month marred by rising ...
  12. Watch live: Jan. 6 committee hearing ...
  13. Here are the 10 Senate Republicans ...
  14. Jan. 6 panel delves into Trump’s ...
  15. Senate gun deal likely to face ...
  16. White House takes new look at federal ...
  17. Oversight Republican questions ...
  18. Where have all the babies gone?
Load more

Video

See all Video