Chrissy Metz of ‘This is Us’ writes book for children

by The Associated Press - 06/02/22 8:36 AM ET
Chrissy Metz
FILE – Chrissy Metz appears at a “This Is Us” series finale FYC screening in Los Angeles on May 22, 2022. Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith. Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith.

Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. According to Flamingo, the book is written in “simple, rhyming verse,” with illustrations by Lisa Fields.

“’When I Talk to God, I Talk About You’ is a journey through the dream of raising a child and watching them grow right before your eyes all while supporting their unique path with love and guidance through a tender introduction to prayer,” Metz and Collins said in a statement.

Metz is also the author of the best-selling memoir “This is Me.” She has been seeing Collins, a Nashville-based songwriter and creative community advocate, since 2020.

