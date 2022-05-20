trending:

Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

by The Associated Press - 05/20/22 4:17 AM ET
FILE – Singer Ed Sheeran appears on stage after winning songwriter of the year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the arrival. The 31-year-old Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the baby’s arrival.

The Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.

“We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran, 31, said in the Thursday night post, without giving the child’s name or saying when she was born.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

