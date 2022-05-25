trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere

by The Associated Press - 05/25/22 1:59 PM ET
Director Baz Luhrmann, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock ‘n’ roll legend on the French Riviera.

Luhrmann’s film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes’ famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley’s ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann’s movie.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.

“Elvis,” though, isn’t just a big-screen tribute to Presley. It centers on the singer’s long and tortured relationship with manager Tom Parker (played by Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticized as unethical and harmful to Presley.

Warner Bros. will release “Elvis” in theaters on June 24.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
  2. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  3. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  4. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  5. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  6. 88 percent in new poll support ...
  7. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  8. Appeals court rules Trump must ...
  9. Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter board amid ...
  10. Democratic discontent brews with ...
  11. North Dakota governor spends against ...
  12. Jordan demands docs from Jan. 6 panel ...
  13. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  14. British journalist confronts Ted Cruz ...
  15. Uvalde mayor calls O’Rourke ‘sick ...
  16. Zelensky says Ukraine will fight ...
  17. Gun control proposals face big ...
  18. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
Load more

Video

See all Video