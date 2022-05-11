trending:

AP Entertainment

Luisi to conduct Ring Cycle with Dallas Symphony in 2024

by The Associated Press - 05/11/22 6:01 PM ET

DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in October 2024.

Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance from Oct. 13-20, 2024.

Mark Delavan will sing Wotan, repeating a role he performed when Luisi conducted the Ring at the Metropolitan Opera in 2012 and ’13. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom (Brünnhilde), Daniel Johansson (Siegfried), Tómas Tomasson (Alberich), Sara Jakubiak (Sieglinde) and Christopher Ventris (Siegmund).

The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company, and a concert version of the complete Ring is rarely performed.

