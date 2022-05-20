trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press - 05/20/22 1:28 PM ET
A protestor wearing body paint that reads “Stop Raping Us” in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet at the premiere of the film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

CANNES, France (AP) — A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. Red was also painted on her legs and groin.

While she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

Representatives for the festival didn’t immediately comment.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending. Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise address Tuesday to open the festival.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  2. Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers ...
  3. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  4. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  5. Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion ...
  6. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  7. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  8. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  9. Why Texas, Florida won’t get more ...
  10. Florida appeals court reinstates ...
  11. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  12. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  13. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  14. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  15. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  16. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  17. African scientists baffled by ...
  18. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
Load more

Video

See all Video