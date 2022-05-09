trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Queen won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

by TheHill.com - 05/09/22 1:38 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. UN receiving ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  4. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  5. Former national security officials ...
  6. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  7. State laws muddle national GOP’s ...
  8. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  9. Police identify Americans who ...
  10. Alabama sheriff says deceased ...
  11. Senate passes security bill for ...
  12. Abortion fight could cap Pelosi’s ...
  13. Biden admin announces expansion of ...
  14. Rising: May 10, 2022
  15. The Memo: Nebraska offers latest test ...
  16. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  17. From court packing to leaking to ...
  18. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
Load more

Video

See all Video