trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rapper Gunna booked into jail on racketeering charge

by TheHill.com - 05/11/22 9:44 AM ET
This image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens. Rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on a racketeering charge after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses him of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta on a racketeering charge Wednesday after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

Anindictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Republicans make final push for Kemp ...
  2. Five takeaways from the ...
  3. Five times Congress overrode the ...
  4. Pillen wins Nebraska governor ...
  5. 5 things to know about pediatric ...
  6. House approves $40B in aid for ...
  7. Republican lawmaker announces ...
  8. Baby formula shortage adds to ...
  9. Biden encourages people to violate ...
  10. Republicans see little political ...
  11. GOP state legislators move to police ...
  12. Passenger lands plane in Florida ...
  13. Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans ...
  14. Schumer says he sees no issue with ...
  15. Durbin calls protests outside Supreme ...
  16. Inflation cools slightly to 8.3 ...
  17. Psaki names the funniest question she ...
  18. Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
Load more

Video

See all Video