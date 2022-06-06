trending:

Sabathia, Ethier in All-Star softball at Dodger Stadium

by The Associated Press - 06/06/22 3:53 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired pitcher CC Sabathia and outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley.

Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game on Monday along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz.”

The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects and precedes a concert by Rebbeca Marie Gomez, known as Becky G.

The Futures Game and softball were moved up a day this year from their usual Sunday slot. The Home Run Derby is July 18 and the All-Star Game is July 19.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

