Sportscaster Kenny Albert will have memoir published in 2023

by TheHill.com - 04/21/22 9:50 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Sportscaster Kenny Albert will cover a lot of territory in a memoir scheduled for next year.

Albert, who has worked on everything from Stanley Cup finals and New York Knicks games to the Super Bowl and the Olympics, has a deal with Triumph Books for “A Mic for All Seasons.” The son of sportscaster Marv Albert and nephew of sportscasters Al Albert and Steve Albert, Kenny Albert will trace his rise from taping himself as a child calling fictional games to his prolific professional career.

He is a longtime presence on Fox for major league baseball and NFL games, and is familiar to hockey fans as the radio voice of the New York Rangers.

“I have contemplated writing a book for quite some time,” Albert said in a statement Thursday. “There are so many stories stored in my head following over three decades calling sporting events; anecdotes about the actual games, broadcast partners, travel tales, funny moments, etc. My family has been pushing me to do it for several years. During the early stages of the pandemic, when I was home for 146 consecutive days, I finally started to put pen to paper.”

Among Albert’s achievements: Working four different sports in four days, in 2009, including a Minnesota Vikings-Pittsburgh Steelers game and the New York Yankees’ celebration after winning the American League pennant.

