trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows

by The Associated Press - 05/25/22 10:48 AM ET

BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Tyler, 74, has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band posted on social media on Tuesday. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band’s June and July shows in Las Vegas have been canceled, and the goal is to start performing again in September, the band posted.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” the band said.

The band promised refunds for the canceled shows.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Senate heads for gun control ...
  2. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
  3. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  4. Schumer tells colleagues not to ...
  5. Gallego knocks Sinema over remarks in ...
  6. Manchin calls for ...
  7. When it comes to gun bans, the ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez rips Democratic leaders ...
  9. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  10. O’Rourke calls on Abbott to cancel ...
  11. Trump, Cruz scheduled to speak at NRA ...
  12. Manchin blasts Biden energy policies ...
  13. Georgia voting explosion marks ...
  14. Appeals court clears way for bid to ...
  15. Judge rejects Duggar filing for new ...
  16. Horror turns to fury over Texas ...
  17. Texas gunman reportedly bought ...
  18. Trump faces growing dilemma after ...
Load more

Video

See all Video