trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

by TheHill.com - 05/09/22 10:42 PM ET
The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie’s showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The auction house predicts it will sell for $200 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive 20th-century artwork to sell at auction. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a rich blue background. It’s also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting “Untitled” of a skull-like face sold for arecord $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.

Christie’s said an unnamed buyer made the purchase Monday night. When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

“It’s an amazing price,” said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department. “Let it sink in, it’s quite something.”

“This is where we wanted to be, clearly,” said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s. “It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which put the painting up for auction. The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. UN receiving ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  4. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  5. Former national security officials ...
  6. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  7. State laws muddle national GOP’s ...
  8. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  9. Police identify Americans who ...
  10. Alabama sheriff says deceased ...
  11. Senate passes security bill for ...
  12. Abortion fight could cap Pelosi’s ...
  13. Biden admin announces expansion of ...
  14. Rising: May 10, 2022
  15. The Memo: Nebraska offers latest test ...
  16. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  17. From court packing to leaking to ...
  18. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
Load more

Video

See all Video