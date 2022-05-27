trending:

Argentina reports Latin America’s first confirmed case of monkeypox

by The Associated Press - 05/27/22 9:34 AM ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina reports Latin America’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.

