trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

by CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press - 04/19/22 9:20 AM ET
AP Photo/David Goldman

A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. Piers Morgan talks tense fight with ...
  3. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  4. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  5. Musk says Twitter is biased against ...
  6. Defense & National Security — Putin ...
  7. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  8. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  9. Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating ...
  10. Ethics group slams Psaki for comments ...
  11. DOJ to appeal mask ruling after CDC ...
  12. Romney says Biden needs to ditch ...
  13. McCarthy ramps up Ukraine blame game ...
  14. Would Putin use nukes?
  15. Judge’s ‘textualist’ ruling on ...
  16. Texas and Florida take steps to limit ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Putin ...
  18. Macron: Le Pen headscarf proposal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video