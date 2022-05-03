trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

by MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press - 05/03/22 2:01 PM ET
FILE – Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus move about the a terminal at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, April 19, 2022. Airlines have banned several thousand passengers since the pandemic started for refusing to wear masks. Now they want most of those passengers back. Officials with United Airlines and American Airlines said Thursday, April 21, 2022 that they will lift the bans now that masks are optional on flights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Video

See all Video