Cyprus to further ease use of COVID certificates, masks

by TheHill.com - 04/20/22 7:59 AM ET

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country’s virus numbers continue to improve.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that as of May 15, vaccination and recovery certificates will no longer be required to enter most places. However, certificates will still be needed to enter nightclubs, music halls, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes.

Also on the same day, unvaccinated people considered as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus will no longer have to self-isolate, while compulsory testing for students and teachers will stop.

Obligatory mask-wearing in the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants ends on April 22. Children age 12 and under won’t have to wear masks starting on May 15. Most capacity limits for nightclubs and restaurants will also be lifted that day.

Hadjipantela repeated that this doesn’t spell the end of the pandemic. As of next week, the minimum age for a voluntary fourth vaccine shot drops to 60.

