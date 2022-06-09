trending:

NATO chief Stoltenberg has shingles, cancels Berlin visit

by The Associated Press - 06/09/22 5:49 AM ET
Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles after having a coronavirus infection last month, his office said Thursday.

“The Secretary General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person. He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home,” a NATO official said.

The 63-year old former Norwegian prime minister had been due to attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday with Germany’s chancellor and with the country’s defense minister.

Stoltenberg, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted the coronavirus in early May and was forced to work from home as NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

Shingles is caused by the herpes virus that causes chickenpox. It often surfaces as a skin rash with blisters. It can be particularly painful for adults.

