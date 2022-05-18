trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

by FRANK JORDANS and TOM MURPHY, Associated Press - 05/18/22 4:01 PM ET
Xavier Becerra
FILE – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an interview in Washington on March 17, 2022. Another member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. Health Secretary Becerra tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department said. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Joe Biden’s top health official tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest member of his Cabinet to be infected with the virus.

U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing mild symptoms.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said he will continue to work in isolation in Berlin.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of Biden.

Becerra was in Berlin for a meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday and Friday. The meeting’s focus is on drawing lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, protecting the vulnerable and unvaccinated from COVID-19, and how to ease the strain on health systems.

On Tuesday, Becerra met with Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach. He separately met the head of Germany’s disease control agency, Lothar Wieler, two of the country’s top virus experts and the management of Berlin’s biggest hospital, Charite.

None of their offices immediately responded to requests for comment.

Pictures posted on social media of the meetings with Wieler showed the men standing close together outside without masks, but wearing masks while indoors.

Prior to Berlin, Becerra attended a meeting of health ministers in Bali, Indonesia.

A wave of coronavirus cases has spread recently through Washington’s political class, infecting Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  2. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  3. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  4. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  5. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  6. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
  7. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
  8. Manchin blasts Biden energy policies ...
  9. House passes bills to address baby ...
  10. What is monkeypox?
  11. Senate Democrats propose DOJ license ...
  12. China warns of dangerous situation ...
  13. Court rules SEC’s internal judges ...
  14. Barnette blames Sean Hannity for loss ...
  15. Southern states suffered census ...
  16. Zelensky: Russia’s search for ...
  17. Clarence Thomas is right about ...
  18. Pelosi offers support for Maloney ...
Load more

Video

See all Video