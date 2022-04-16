trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

1 dead, 7 injured in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong

by TheHill.com - 04/16/22 11:14 AM ET

HONG KONG (AP) — One person was killed and seven others injured Saturday in an explosion aboard an oil tanker in waters off Hong Kong, authorities reported.

The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center said the tanker was 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Hong Kong when it caught fire as a result of an explosion. The fire was extinguished, according to state-run Radio Television Hong Kong.

The Government Flying Service sent a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters with doctors aboard to the Panama-registered Chuang Yi vessel to transport the injured to a hospital in the city. One crew member was reported to have died and four others were in serious condition, RTHK reported.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The casualties reportedly included crew members from Indonesia and Myanmar.

According to ship tracking apps, the 5,500-ton oil and chemical tanker was on its way to Taiwan. The 120-meter (393-foot) long tanker is 22 years old.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats
  2. McCarthy says Russia would not have ...
  3. For Easter, Trump plays Judas
  4. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  5. Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ...
  6. Psaki pushes back against Fox ...
  7. GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ...
  8. Ukrainian foreign minister: Russia ...
  9. Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ...
  10. 'Saturday Night Live' offers Easter ...
  11. Christie says Trump midterm ...
  12. Ukrainian prime minister: More ...
  13. Florida cites critical race theory ...
  14. Coons says millions of vaccine doses ...
  15. Zelensky: ‘We must prepare’ for ...
  16. With Elon Musk as an example, should ...
  17. Russia committed to compelling ...
  18. Hispanics are abandoning Biden in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video