UK judge nixes first legal challenge to Rwanda deportations

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Friday rejected a bid to ground a flight due to take more than 30 asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda next week, but gave the migrants permission for a last-minute appeal.

Judge Jonathan Swift refused a request from a group of the asylum-seekers, backed by a trade union and refugee groups, for an injunction grounding the flight planned for Tuesday. But he said an appeal could be heard on Monday, and further legal challenges to the Rwanda policy are due in the coming days.

The flight is the first due to leave under a controversial deal between the U.K. and the East African country. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed. If successful, they will stay in the African country.

At the High Court in London, government lawyer Mathew Gullick said 37 people had been due to be aboard Tuesday’s flight, but that six had had their deportation orders canceled. He said the government still intended to operate the flight, as well as future ones.

The British government has not provided details of those selected but refugee groups say the group includes people fleeing Syria and Afghanistan who arrived in Britain across the English Channel on small boats.

U.N. officials say the plan move violates the international Refugee Convention. Human rights groups call the deal — for which the U.K. has paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($158 million) upfront — unworkable, inhumane and a waste of British taxpayers’ money.

The claimants’ lawyer Raza Husain said “the system is not safe.”

Laura Dubinsky, a lawyer representing the U.N. refugee agency, said refugees sent to Rwanda under the program were at risk of “serious, irreparable harm.” She said the agency had “serious concerns about Rwandan capacity” to handle the arrivals.

Rwanda is the most densely populated in Africa. Competition for land and resources contributed to decades of ethnic and political tensions that culminated in the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and the moderate Hutu who tried to protect them were killed.

President Paul Kagame’s government has achieved significant economic progress since the genocide, but critics say it has come at the cost of political repression. Obedience to authorities is widely enforced, one reason Rwandan cities and towns are clean and among the most orderly anywhere in Africa. There is little political opposition.

James Wilson of Detention Action, one of the groups involved in the legal case, said the government was “turning a blind eye to the many clear dangers and human rights violations that (the policy) would inflict on people seeking asylum.”

The British government argues the policy is in the public interest. It is seeking to distinguish between refugees who arrive by authorized routes, such as programs to help people fleeing Afghanistan or Ukraine, and those it says arrive by illegal means, including dangerous Channel crossings run by smugglers.

The government says it welcomes refugees who come to Britain by approved routes but wants to put criminal smuggling gangs out of business.

More than 28,000 migrants entered the U.K. across the Channel last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

