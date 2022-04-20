trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Chinese man gets 20 years in Rwanda for whipping a local man

by IGNATIUS SSUUNA, Associated Press - 04/20/22 1:13 PM ET

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda sentenced a Chinese businessman to 20 years in prison for torture after he was filmed beating a local man last year.

Sun Shujun had been accused of beating his workers in a case that drew attention because he was filmed whipping a man tethered to a pole on the ground.

A Rwandan man, Renzaho Alexis, was sentenced to 12 years for his alleged role as an accomplice in the beatings.

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda acknowledged Tuesday’s verdict in a statement Wednesday urging Chinese citizens living in Rwanda to abide by local laws.

“Meanwhile, the embassy calls for the case to be handled appropriately in a rational, fair and just manner and requests the legitimate rights of the Chinese citizens to be properly protected,” the statement said.

Shujun’s victims are reported to have been former workers at a mine he operated in the rural Rutsiro district. They had been reportedly accused of theft.

He was arrested after the video of him beating a man, including on the head, was widely shared in August. He was later released on bail.

Rwanda courts spokesman Harrison Mutabazi said the convict has a right to appeal to a higher court.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. Piers Morgan talks tense fight with ...
  3. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  4. Macron: Le Pen headscarf proposal ...
  5. Musk says Twitter is biased against ...
  6. Defense & National Security — Putin ...
  7. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  8. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  9. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  10. Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating ...
  11. DOJ to appeal mask ruling after CDC ...
  12. Ethics group slams Psaki for comments ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Putin ...
  14. McCarthy ramps up Ukraine blame game ...
  15. Romney says Biden needs to ditch ...
  16. The IRS is in no position to do your ...
  17. Texas and Florida take steps to limit ...
  18. Judge’s ‘textualist’ ruling on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video