trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Danish inflation hits 6.7%; highest since 1984

by TheHill.com - 05/10/22 5:00 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s inflation rate has increased to 6.7% in April in its highest level since 1984 as electricity and heating prices spike, authorities said Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose from 5.4% in March, according to official figures from Statistics Denmark.

The agency said that it is largely price changes in goods that raise the annual increase in the consumer price index. Goods have risen by an average of 10.3% and that was the highest annual increase since November 1982, when the annual increase also was 10.3%.

When excluding energy prices, the so-called core inflation rate was 3.6% which Statistics Denmark said was the highest since 1990. The agency said that it’s largely price increases for tobacco and the rental of holiday homes rentals that are driving up core inflation compared to March.

Denmark, a member of the European Union, stands outside the 19-country eurozone.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. UN receiving ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  4. Former national security officials ...
  5. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  6. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  7. Police identify Americans who ...
  8. Senate passes security bill for ...
  9. State laws muddle national GOP’s ...
  10. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  11. McConnell criticizes protests outside ...
  12. 5 things to watch in the West ...
  13. The Memo: Nebraska offers latest test ...
  14. Abortion fight could cap Pelosi’s ...
  15. McConnell says national abortion ban ...
  16. Border fights loom over immigration ...
  17. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  18. Rising: May 10, 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video