trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces announce release of 4,000 army POWs

by Associated Press - 05/20/22 12:01 PM ET

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Tigray rebel forces fighting Ethiopia’s federal army say they will release 4,000 prisoners of war as part of an amnesty.

The Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front announced the release on Twitter Friday, amid an escalating war of words between Ethiopian and Tigray region officials over provocations and preparations for another round of full-blown war.

The Tigray forces decided to release 4,208 prisoners of war with an amnesty, out of which 401 are women, according to the tweet.

“Most of them were captured (in fighting) outside of the Tigray region, and others joined the fight in a forced conscription,” Birhane Kebede, coordinator of the prisoners’ center in the region, was quoted as saying by the regional ruling party. Birhane said those with disabilities, illnesses, and women who gave birth in detention were given priority for release.

The decision to release the prisoners followed weeks of talks held between military commanders on both sides, according to a foreign diplomat in Addis Ababa, who said talks at the political level have not yet taken place.

This is the second time Tigray forces have announced the release of prisoners of war. In July 2021 they announced the release of 1,000 federal army soldiers after parading them in front of the public.

“These releases are probably both a sign of goodwill and also of the acute food shortage in Tigray,” William Davison, the International Crisis Group’s Senior Analyst for Ethiopia, told The Associated Press.

“Now that aid flows to the (Tigray) region have increased amid a prolonged lull in large-scale fighting, the federal government should restore vital services such as banking and advance the peace process by opening talks on a permanent ceasefire with Tigray’s leaders,” he said.

Ethiopia’s deadly civil war that erupted in November 2020 after federal officials accused Tigray forces of attacking an army base in the region is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people. Aid groups say federal forces sealed off the region, especially since July 2021, making very difficult the delivery of food and other desperately needed aid. In recent months the Ethiopian has relaxed the restrictions somewhat to allow a better flow of aid into the Tigray region.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  2. Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers ...
  3. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  4. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  5. Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion ...
  6. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  7. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  8. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  9. Why Texas, Florida won’t get more ...
  10. Florida appeals court reinstates ...
  11. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  12. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  13. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  14. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  15. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  16. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  17. African scientists baffled by ...
  18. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
Load more

Video

See all Video