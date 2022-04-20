trending:

AP International

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

by TheHill.com - 04/20/22 3:16 AM ET

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Assailants on Wednesday detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards, an official said. Four other guards were wounded in the explosion.

The attack occurred in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. One of the injured was in serious condition.

“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.

Canbolat said there was around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Kurdish militants, leftist extremist groups and Islamic State group militants have carried out numerous attacks around the country in the past.

