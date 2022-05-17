trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Peru requests extradition of Italian captain over oil spill

by The Associated Press - 05/17/22 2:38 PM ET

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian prosecutors said Tuesday that they had requested the extradition of the Italian captain of a vessel as part of their investigation into the spill of thousands of barrels of oil off the coast of Peru.

The prosecutors’ office in Peru said in a statement that the captain of the Mare Doricum, Giacomo Pisani, left the country on March 9. His departure came one day after a hearing in which he was prohibited from leaving Peruvian territory, according to authorities.

Peru said 11,900 barrels were spilled on Jan. 15 in front of a Repsol refinery and that the spill was its “worst ecological disaster.”

The spill in the Pacific occurred during an unloading of oil from the Italian ship, owned by the company Fratelli d’Amico Armatori S.p.A., that was destined for the refinery.

Repsol, a Spanish company, has said huge waves created by a volcanic eruption in Tonga caused the spill and that the fault lies with the Mare Doricum oil tanker. The tanker’s owners dispute the allegation.

Pisani and the local director of Repsol, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta, are among several people being investigated for the alleged crime of environmental pollution.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Winners and losers from Tuesday’s ...
  2. Two children hospitalized due to baby ...
  3. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  5. Manchin throwing a wrench into ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Pennsylvania, ...
  7. Kinzinger says Cawthorn loss ‘good ...
  8. What share of the Hispanic vote would ...
  9. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  10. Trump-era ...
  11. Chris Wallace to get new show on CNN
  12. Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin ...
  13. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
  14. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  15. Mullin legislation would expunge ...
  16. ‘Kasich Effect’ propping up ...
  17. Watch live: White House COVID-19 ...
  18. Musk says he’ll be voting for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video