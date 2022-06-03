trending:

At least 3 killed as train derails in southern German Alps

by The Associated Press - 06/03/22 7:36 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at three people dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

The regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police. Three carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

The cause was not immediately clear.

The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed, news agency dpa reported. Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt.

It wasn’t clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.

