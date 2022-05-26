trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

President: 11 babies killed in fire at Senegalese hospital

by BABACAR DIONE, Associated Press - 05/26/22 4:57 AM ET

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A fire in the neonatal unit of a hospital in Senegal has killed 11 newborns, President Macky Sall said. Only three infants could be saved.

“To their mothers and families, I express my deepest sympathy,” Sall tweeted late Wednesday.

The tragedy at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane was blamed on an electrical short circuit, Mayor Demba Diop said.

The deadly fire comes a year after four other newborns died in a hospital fire in Linguere in northern Senegal.

A series of other deaths also have raised concerns about maternal and infant health in the West African nation known for having some of the best hospitals in the region.

Earlier this month, authorities discovered a baby that had been declared dead by a nurse’s aide was still alive in a morgue. The infant later died.

Last year a pregnant woman died in Louga, in the north of the country, after waiting in vain for a cesarean section. Three midwives were given six-month suspended sentences for not giving help to a person in danger.

Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, who was attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, cut short his trip to return to Senegal.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  2. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  3. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
  4. Jordan demands docs from Jan. 6 panel ...
  5. Zelensky says Ukraine will fight ...
  6. North Dakota governor spends against ...
  7. Uvalde mayor calls O’Rourke ‘sick ...
  8. Progressives voice anger at ...
  9. Democratic discontent brews with ...
  10. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
  11. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  12. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  13. Onlookers urged police to charge into ...
  14. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  15. Your pharmacist might be permanently ...
  16. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  17. Student arrested at Texas high school ...
  18. Soros: Invasion of Ukraine possibly ...
Load more

Video

See all Video