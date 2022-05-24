trending:

Russian opposition leader’s 9-year sentence appeal rejected

by The Associated Press - 05/24/22 6:31 AM ET
Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a court room of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Russian court has rejected Navalny’s appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for fraud. The Tuesday rejection means Navalny will be sent to a strict-regime prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for fraud.

The rejection means Navalny will be sent to a high-security prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona.

Navalny, the Kremlin’s most persistent critic who had built a nationwide network of supporters, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Authorities said the six months of recovery abroad violated terms of a 3½-year suspended sentence in a fraud case.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case alleging that he defrauded supporters by seeking donations to run for president even though he knew the previous conviction disqualified him from being a candidate.

